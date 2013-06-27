BRIEF-Halcon Resources files for offer and sale of up to 52.6 mln shares - SEC Filing
* Files for offer and sale of up to 52.6 million shares - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2lNFjq1] Further company coverage:
MILAN, June 27 Italy's five- and 10-year debt costs edged up to a three-month high at an auction on Thursday, echoing the rise seen in the yields of shorter-dated debt after the Federal Reserve laid out plans to slow monetary support.
Market sentiment, however, has improved since the beginning of this week and demand for the Italian bonds was decent, allowing Rome to sell all it wanted at the last of end-month debt auctions.
Investors bought 2.5 billion euros ($3.25 billion) of 10-year bonds, cashing in a return of 4.55 percent, up from the 4.14 percent they received one month ago on the same paper.
This was the highest yield since March. Demand was 1.46 times the offer, up from a bid-to-cover of 1.38 at the previous sale.
Rome also sold 2.5 billion euros of five-year bonds, with a yield of 3.47 percent, up from 3 percent.
CAIRO, March 6 Remittances from Egyptians abroad increased by 20 percent year-on-year in the three months following the country's November currency float, totalling about $5 billion, a central bank statement said on Monday.
LONDON, March 6 Emerging stocks rose half a percent on Monday, rebounding after two lossmaking sessions as investors absorbed the likelihood of slower China growth and a March interest rate rise in the United States.