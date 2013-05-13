(Adds analyst comments, details)
By Francesca Landini
MILAN May 13 Italy's three-year debt costs fell
to their lowest since January at auction on Monday as investors
backstopped by European Central Bank guarantees brushed off
concerns about the country's political and economic troubles.
Rome raised 8 billion euros from the triple bond sale,
hitting the top of its target range, with the yield on the
three-year bond tumbling to 1.92 percent from 2.29 percent at a
similar sale one month ago.
It also sold 1.5 billion euros of a fixed-rate bond maturing
March 2026, paying 4.07 percent. Overall demand was slightly
down at 1.34 times the offer,
"The demand, however, is weakening as falling yields are
reducing appetite for Italy's debt," said Vincenzo Longo, market
strategist at IG.
Italy has benefited from an ECB pledge to do all in its
powers to protect the euro zone, creating a firewall against a
selloff of debt issued by the region's more troubled nations.
That has meant investors have paid little heed to Italy's
struggling economy and political tensions. Prime Minister Enrico
Letta warned on Sunday that the future of the fledgling
government was at risk following a row over attacks on
magistrates by Silvio Berlusconi.
(Additional reporting by Gabriella Bruschi in Milan; Editing by
John Stonestreet)