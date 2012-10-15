MILAN Oct 15 The sale of a new Italian inflation-linked BTP Italia bond got off to a quick start on Monday, with orders reaching 1 billion euros ($1.30 billion) just a few hours after the launch.

In June a second tranche of this four-year bond had drawn orders worth 218 million euros on the first day of its offering. The Treasury sold 1.7 billion euros of its BTP Italia bond at the end of the four-day June issue against 7.3 billion euros when it first sold its new linker bond in March.

The new tranche of BTP Italia, mainly aimed at retail investors, will have a minimum coupon of 2.55 percent and will pay a yield linked to the FOI index measuring Italian consumer price inflation net of tobacco. The offering ends Oct. 18. ($1 = 0.7712 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini)