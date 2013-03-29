MILAN, March 29 Italy will set the minimum
coupon for a four-year retail bond on April 12, the treasury
said on Friday, preparing the launch of a new tranche of the
inflation-linked debt that last year drew huge demand from
domestic savers.
Italy has 2 trillion euros in debt and has already met more
than 30 percent of its debt funding target for all of 2013,
estimated at 410-420 billion euros.
But its lack of progress in forming a new government after
an inconclusive election in February and worries about Cyprus's
bailout pushed Italy's five-year borrowing costs to a four-month
high at an auction on Wednesday.
The treasury raised 27 billion euros ($35 billion) last year
through three tranches of the retail bond, dubbed BTP Italia,
which debuted in March 2012.
The fourth tranche will be offered from April 15 to 18, but
Rome could close the sale after the first two days in case of
heavy demand, the treasury said on its website. (link.reuters.com/wej96t)
Last year, the treasury sold the full amount investors had
demanded for each tranche of the bond during the four-day
offering, after having announced a minimum threshold for the
coupon at the start of the sale.
Small investors snapped up 18 billion euros of the October
issue alone last year. They liked in particular the fact they
could buy the bond directly via the Internet and did not have to
pay banking fees.
The fourth tranche will have the same structure as the
previous ones, including a bonus of 0.4 percent to be paid to
investors who are individuals and hold the bond until the final
maturity on April 22, 2017.
The bond will start to be traded on the MOT, the Borsa
Italiana's screen-based market for securities and government
bonds, on April 22, the treasury said.
Banca IMI and UniCredit will act as
dealers, while Banca Akros and Banca Sella Holding
will be co-dealers to guarantee liquidity on the issue in the
MOT market, the treasury said.
($1 = 0.7788 euros)
(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Hugh Lawson)