MILAN, March 29 Italy will set the minimum coupon for a four-year retail bond on April 12, the treasury said on Friday, preparing the launch of a new tranche of the inflation-linked debt that last year drew huge demand from domestic savers.

Italy has 2 trillion euros in debt and has already met more than 30 percent of its debt funding target for all of 2013, estimated at 410-420 billion euros.

But its lack of progress in forming a new government after an inconclusive election in February and worries about Cyprus's bailout pushed Italy's five-year borrowing costs to a four-month high at an auction on Wednesday.

The treasury raised 27 billion euros ($35 billion) last year through three tranches of the retail bond, dubbed BTP Italia, which debuted in March 2012.

The fourth tranche will be offered from April 15 to 18, but Rome could close the sale after the first two days in case of heavy demand, the treasury said on its website. (link.reuters.com/wej96t)

Last year, the treasury sold the full amount investors had demanded for each tranche of the bond during the four-day offering, after having announced a minimum threshold for the coupon at the start of the sale.

Small investors snapped up 18 billion euros of the October issue alone last year. They liked in particular the fact they could buy the bond directly via the Internet and did not have to pay banking fees.

The fourth tranche will have the same structure as the previous ones, including a bonus of 0.4 percent to be paid to investors who are individuals and hold the bond until the final maturity on April 22, 2017.

The bond will start to be traded on the MOT, the Borsa Italiana's screen-based market for securities and government bonds, on April 22, the treasury said.

Banca IMI and UniCredit will act as dealers, while Banca Akros and Banca Sella Holding will be co-dealers to guarantee liquidity on the issue in the MOT market, the treasury said. ($1 = 0.7788 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Hugh Lawson)