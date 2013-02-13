MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses edge down in thin trade, Kuwait outperforms
DUBAI, March 5 Most Gulf bourses edged down in light, early trade on Sunday, while Kuwait outperformed on the back of financial stocks.
MILAN Feb 13 Italy sold 1.43 billion euros ($1.9 billion) of its floating rate CCTEU certificate, paying a yield of 2.55 percent at an auction on Wednesday.
One month ago at a similar sale the treasury issued the five-year floating rate certificates at a yield of 2.17 percent.
Demand came in at 1.39 times the offer, down from a bid-to-cover of 2.77 percent one month ago.
Rome was also offering three-, 15- and 30-year papers with a maximum planned amount of 6.75 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7427 euros) (Reporting By Francesca Landini, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
ABU DHABI, March 5 Abu Dhabi investment fund Mubadala Development Co sold nearly a third of its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, booking a tiny gain on its investments in the micro chip maker.
* Signs MOU with Burooj Property Development to offer exclusive dari property financing promotion on Burooj Residence Amwaj Island Source: (http://bit.ly/2mSLSZZ) Further company coverage: