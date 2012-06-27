MILAN, June 27 Italy's commitment to make swift
cuts in its huge public debt may not be achievable given the
deepening recession facing the country, the head of the main
employers federation Confindustria said on Wednesday.
"Recession is spreading. For us in Italy, the commitment to
a rapid cut in debt which is perhaps beyond our possibilities is
weighing on us," Confindustria head Giorgio Squinzi told
reporters at the margins of a conference in Milan.
The comment comes a day after retail sales data showed a 6.8
percent annual fall in April, the sharpest drop since 2001.
Squinzi said the data was a "real picture of the situation we
have been living through these past few months".
Italy has pledged to cut its public debt from an expected
123.5 percent of gross domestic product this year to 121.5
percent in 2013 and 118.2 percent in 2014.
