ROME Feb 10 Italy's Treasury wants to widen its
investor base by tapping demand for U.S. dollar-denominated debt
and will be more active in arranging cross currency swaps to
hedge against foreign exchange risks, the head of debt
management said.
"Going forward banks will be pushed to hold fewer government
bonds among their assets, and a large issuer like Italy must in
every way - a in a timely fashion - find alternative buyers,"
Maria Cannata said in a parliamentary hearing.
"Demand for securities denominated in (U.S.) dollars
typically draws a very large number of investors spread at a
global level," she added.
Italy's Treasury said in a document in December it may issue
debt denominated in U.S. dollars in 2015 for the first time
since 2010 to help it refinance maturing global bonds worth $6.5
billion.
The Treasury uses currency swaps to hedge against exchange
rate risks when issuing in a foreign currency.
To help such issues Italy has introduced a system of
bilateral guarantees for derivative contracts on government
bonds signed with national and foreign banks.
(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Valentina Za,)