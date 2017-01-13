ROME Jan 13 Ratings agency DBRS on Friday cut
Italy's sovereign credit rating to BBB (high) from A (low) in a
move which could raise borrowing costs for struggling Italian
banks.
DBRS, the only major agency who had a rating in the A band
for Italy, said its decision reflected uncertainty over the
country's ability to pass reforms, continuing weakness in the
banking system, and fragile growth.
It attached a stable trend to its new BBB (high) rating.
