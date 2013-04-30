BRIEF-SM Prime Holdings announces bond issues
* To issue up to 15 billion pesos fixed rate retail bonds with an over subscription option of up to 5 billion pesos
MILAN, April 30 Italy drew strong demand for five- and 10-year bonds at an extra sale on Tuesday with investors continuing to show a healthy appetite for its debt after a new government was formed.
Banks acting as primary dealers on Rome's debt bought 450 million euros apiece ($589.5 million) of the two bonds, which mature in June 2018 and May 2023, respectively. Italy's primary dealers can request more of a bond the day after a regular auction with the same terms and pricing.
Demand was around 2 billion euros for each issue.
The treasury sold 6 billion euros of the two bonds on Monday and yields fell to their lowest level since October 2010 as the new left-right coalition, which won parliament's final approval on Tuesday, ended two months of political stalemate.
On Monday, Rome placed 1.2 billion euros of six-month bills at a supplementary sale. It drew no demand for zero-coupon and inflation-linked bonds at an extra auction on April 26. ($1 = 0.7634 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Catherine Evans)
MEXICO CITY, March 6 Demand was double the availability of $1 billion in hedge contracts Mexico's central bank offered for the first time on Monday, but the auction failed to provide support for the peso.
LONDON, March 7 A recent surge in North Sea deals, driven by private equity money, will inspire other investors to spend more in the ageing basin where gross revenue has turned positive for the first time in five years, Britain's oil lobby said.