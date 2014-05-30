ROME May 30 Net purchases of Italian government
bonds by foreign investors jumped in the first three months of
this year, according to data published by the Bank of Italy on
Friday.
Foreign investors bought a net 37 billion euros ($50.4
billion) of Italian bonds in the first quarter of this year
compared with a net 13 billion euros in all of 2013.
Net purchases in the first quarter of 2013 amounted to 11
billion euros, the Bank of Italy said, confirming a renewed
appetite for the country's government debt as the euro zone
crisis faded.
Foreign investors had shed Italian debt massively in the
last months of 2011, when the country was at the centre of the
sovereign debt crisis.
($1 = 0.7345 Euros)
(Reporting by Luca Trogni, writing by Francesca Landini)