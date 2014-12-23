MILAN Dec 23 Italy's Treasury may issue debt
denominated in U.S. dollars next year for the first time since
2010 to refinance global bonds worth $6.5 billion which mature
in 2015, it said in a document on Tuesday.
In its annual guidelines on public debt issuance, the
Treasury said raising funds on international markets would be
easier after the recent introduction of a system of bilateral
guarantees for derivative contracts on government bonds signed
with national and foreign banks.
The Treasury, which last issued debt in U.S. dollars in
September 2010, uses currency swaps to hedge against exchange
rate risks when issuing in a foreign currency.
The bilateral guarantee system allows banks to set aside
less capital against derivatives exposure and makes such swaps
cheaper for the Treasury.
The new system was introduced by the budget law approved on
Monday by Italy's parliament.
