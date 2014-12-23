(Adds details)
MILAN Dec 23 Italy's Treasury may issue debt
denominated in U.S. dollars next year for the first time since
2010 to help it refinance maturing global bonds worth $6.5
billion, it said in a document on Tuesday.
In its annual guidelines on public debt issuance, the
Treasury said raising funds on international markets would be
easier after the recent introduction of bilateral guarantees for
derivative contracts on government bonds signed with national
and foreign banks.
"Investors' renewed appetite for new U.S. dollar-denominated
issues, especially in the global bond format, could support a
return to this market next year, given that the cost of hedging
through cross currency swaps is expected to improve," it said.
The Treasury uses currency swaps to hedge against exchange
rate risks when issuing in a foreign currency.
The bilateral guarantee system allows banks to set aside
less capital against derivatives exposure and makes such swaps
cheaper for the Treasury.
The system was introduced by the 2015 budget law approved by
parliament on Monday but the Treasury said in the document the
regulatory framework was still incomplete.
The Treasury said it would aim to lengthen the average
maturity of Italy's 1.8 trillion euro stock of bonds and bills,
which stood at just above 6.3 years in 2014.
It reached a peak of 7.2 years in 2010 before the euro zone
debt crisis forced the Treasury to rely more on less risky,
shorter-dated bonds.
The Treasury said it would offer at least one so-called 'BTP
Italia' bond tied to domestic inflation next year but may offer
the issue only to small investors, while creating a new
inflation-linked product for institutional buyers.
Italy's weighted cost of funding last year averaged 1.35
percent, a record low. Redemptions of medium- and long-term
bonds next year will total 203.5 billion euros, up from 194
billion euros this year.
