MILAN Dec 28 Italy's borrowing costs rose
slightly at the first auction for long-term debt to be settled
in 2013 as thin trading and worries over the U.S. budget weighed
on peripheral bonds.
The Treasury sold 3 billion euros ($3.9 billion) of its
10-year bond paying a yield of 4.48 percent, up from 4.45
percent at a similar sale one month ago.
Rome also placed 2.87 billion euros of its five-year bond
paying 3.26 percent, up from 3.23 percent at end-November sale.
Markets are starting to focus on an uncertain Italian
election campaign as the country approaches elections scheduled
on 24-25 February.
Italy had planned to sale up to 6 billion euros of both
issues after having placed 11.75 billion euros of short-dated
debt on Thursday.