MILAN, June 25 Italy's two-year borrowing costs soared to their highest level since September 2012 at an auction on Tuesday reflecting ongoing pressure on riskier debt after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it would slow asset purchases by the end of this year.

Rome sold 3.5 billion euros of new zero-coupon bonds maturing on June 30, 2015 at a yield of 2.40 percent.

A month ago the treasury paid 1.11 percent, a euro lifetime low, to sell zero-coupon bonds though they had a maturity that was six months shorter than the new bonds.

The treasury was also offering up to 1 billion euros of inflation-linked BTPei.