BRIEF-Fitch revises UK non-life company market insurance sector outlook to negative
* Fitch revises UK non-life company market insurance sector outlook to negative
MILAN, June 25 Italy sold the top-planned amount of two inflation-linked bonds at an auction on Tuesday with the yield on the five-year BTPei bond rising to 2.91 percent from 1.83 percent at a similar auction one month ago.
The treasury also sold on Tuesday 3.5 billion euros of two-year zero-coupon bonds with a return that jumped to the highest since September 2012.
* Fitch revises UK non-life company market insurance sector outlook to negative
* Longer-dated U.S. yields reach 11-week highs * Rate-hike bets pin shorter-dated yields near 7-1/2 year peaks * ECB signals less urgency for more monetary stimulus * Upcoming 30-year supply to sell at highest yield since 2014 (Update market action, add background, quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, March 9 U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday with longer-dated yields hovering at their highest levels in about 11 weeks, in step with their German counterparts
SAO PAULO, March 9 Assets under management by Brazilian wealth managers increased by a fifth last year as financial markets rallied, industry regulator Anbima said on Thursday, a sign of increased investor confidence in Latin America's largest economy.