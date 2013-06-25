TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields rise with Bunds before 30-year auction

* Longer-dated U.S. yields reach 11-week highs * Rate-hike bets pin shorter-dated yields near 7-1/2 year peaks * ECB signals less urgency for more monetary stimulus * Upcoming 30-year supply to sell at highest yield since 2014 (Update market action, add background, quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, March 9 U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday with longer-dated yields hovering at their highest levels in about 11 weeks, in step with their German counterparts