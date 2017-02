MILAN, Sept 19 Italy has covered around 77 percent of its debt issuance needs for this year, a treasury source said on Monday, adding the country will issue some 100 billion euros in short-term bills and bonds by year-end.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the euro zone's third largest economy did not need to roll-over all of its maturing debt, citing good liquidity reserves.

About 121 billion euros of debt securities mature between September and the end of the year. (Reporting By Francesca Landini)