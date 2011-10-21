ROME Oct 21 Official statistics agency ISTAT on Friday revised down Italy's public debt level in 2010 to 118.4 percent of gross domestic product from a previously reported figure of 119.0 percent, which was issued in March.

ISTAT made no change to the annual budget deficit for 2010, which remained at 4.6 percent of GDP.

Italy's public debt-to-GDP ratio is the second highest in the euro zone after Greece's, while its debt in absolute terms, which stood at 1.84 trillion euros at the end of 2010, is second to Germany's.

On Wednesday ISTAT had revised up Italy's economic growth for 2010 to 1.5 percent from its previously reported figure of 1.3 percent, also issued in March.

It revised Italy's GDP data for 2000-2010 on the basis of new accounting criteria approved by Eurostat and using improved statistical methods in line with a procedure observed in other EU countries .

(Reporting by Gavin Jones)