ROME Feb 22 Foreign investors sold a net
total of 23.5 billion euros of Italian debt securities in
December amid tensions over the sovereign debt crisis in the
euro zone, according to Bank of Italy data published on
Wednesday.
The data comes from a month in which Italian 10-year bond
yields were still at potentially dangerous levels
of around 7 percent during one of the most sensitive periods of
the crisis.
They have since come down to around 5.5 percent, helped by
cheap long-term liquidity provided to banks by the European
Central Bank and by growing market confidence in the government
of technocrat Prime Minister Mario Monti.
