ROME Feb 22 Foreign investors sold a net total of 23.5 billion euros of Italian debt securities in December amid tensions over the sovereign debt crisis in the euro zone, according to Bank of Italy data published on Wednesday.

The data comes from a month in which Italian 10-year bond yields were still at potentially dangerous levels of around 7 percent during one of the most sensitive periods of the crisis.

They have since come down to around 5.5 percent, helped by cheap long-term liquidity provided to banks by the European Central Bank and by growing market confidence in the government of technocrat Prime Minister Mario Monti. (Reporting By James Mackenzie)