Huge storm rolls through California after claiming two lives
Feb 18 Intense rains and heavy snows were expected to lash California on Saturday after claiming at least two lives and causing flooding, mudslides and power outages, officials said.
MILAN, Sept 25 Italy's Treasury sold the following bonds at auction on Tuesday. 24-MTH ZERO-COUPON CTZ BOND DUE SEPT. 30, 2014, 1ST TRANCHE 25/9/12 28/8/12 (**) Gross yield 2.532 (*) 3.064 Assigned price 95.110 94.870 Total bids 6.509 bln 5.856 bln Assigned 3.937 bln 3.000 bln Bid-to-cover ratio 1.650 1.952 (*) Lowest auction yield since March. (**) Compares with CTZ due May 30, 2014. Details of the auction can be found on page INFLATION-LINKED BTPEI DUE SEPT. 15, 2016, 15TH TRANCHE 25/9/12 28/8/12 (*) Gross yield 2.46 3.69 Assigned price 98.71 94.19 Total bids 1.753 bln 1.064 bln Assigned 1.004 bln 0.455 bln Bid-to-cover ratio 1.75 2.338 (*) Compares with previous tranche of the same bond INFLATION-LINKED BTPEI DUE SEPT. 15, 2021, 22ND TRANCHE 25/9/12 Gross yield 3.68 Assigned price 88.25 Total bids 1.120 bln Assigned 0.496 bln Bid-to-cover ratio 2.26 Details of the auction can be found on page (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Patrick Graham)
Feb 18 Intense rains and heavy snows were expected to lash California on Saturday after claiming at least two lives and causing flooding, mudslides and power outages, officials said.
TAIPEI, Feb 18 Mega Financial Holding, Taiwan's biggest state-run financial holding firm for overseas business, is aiming for "stable growth" in 2017 from the T$22.4 billion($727 million) it reported last year, its president said on Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 17 Intense rain, heavy snow and strong winds lashed California and southern Oregon on Friday, prompting the evacuation of more than a hundred homes threatened by mudslides near Los Angeles, officials said.