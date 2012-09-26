UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MILAN, Sept 26 Italy's Treasury sold the following bills at auction on Wednesday. It planned to sell 9 billion euros against 8.5 billion euros of bills maturing on Sept. 28. SIX-MONTH BOT BILLS DUE MARCH 28, 2013 26/9/12 29/8/12 (**) Gross yield 1.503 (*) 1.585 Assigned price 99.250 99.209 Total bids 12.520 bln 15.244 bln Assigned 9.000 bln 9.000 bln Bid-to-cover ratio 1.391 1.69 (*) Lowest auction yield since March. (**) Compares with BOT bills due February 28, 2013 Details of the auction can be found on page (Reporting by Francesca Landini)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts