MILAN Nov 13 Italy could complete almost all
its borrowing for 2012 at a bond auction on Wednesday after ECB
pledges and a big local bond sale calmed investor fears about
one of the world's biggest sovereign debtors.
However, the nation's borrowing costs for three-year bonds
are unlikely to fall at the sale, given investor uncertainty
about how Greece's lenders will resolve differences over its
bailout and whether and when Spain might seek to activate an ECB
bond-buying programme.
The Italian Treasury will offer between 2.5 billion and 3.5
billion euros ($3.2 billion - $4.5 billion) of its BTP bond
maturing Sept. 15, 2015, together with a total maximum amount of
1.5 billion euros in a 11-year bond and a 17-year bond it no
longer issues on a regular basis.
With this sale Rome could reach 95 percent of its borrowing
target for this year, according to Reuters calculations.
"I expect three-year borrowing costs to come roughly in line
with the level seen at the mid-October sale," said Alessandro
Giansanti, fixed-income strategist at ING.
"The yield on this maturity seems to have reached a balance
after a strong rally," he added.
The Treasury paid a yield of 2.86 percent on the three-year
bond one month ago, reversing a downwards trend which had taken
the yield to 2.75 percent in September - the lowest in a sale
since October 2010 - from a peak of 5.30 percent in mid-June.
Italian borrowing costs began their fall when European
Central Bank chief Mario Draghi pledged in July to do whatever
it takes to save the euro and later said the bank would buy
unlimited quantities of bonds for states provided they requested
conditional help.
The whopping 18 billion euros takeup by Italian investors of
a four-year inflation-linked bond in October also eased concerns
about how the euro zone's third biggest economy could support
its debt burden.
But around current Italian yield levels, investors could in
theory be tempted to take profits were it not for the risk of
the ECB coming into the market, strategists say.
At the same time, the recent rally needs fresh fuel to push
borrowing costs even lower, they say.
"The delay of a loan tranche for Greece together with
ongoing uncertainty on a potential aid request from Spain are
bringing a bit of risk-aversion on the bond market," said Chiara
Cremonesi, fixed income strategist at Unicredit in London.
The Italian Treasury will re-open on Wednesday a bond with a
maturity longer than 15-years for the first time since May 2011,
but strategists expect the supply to be absorbed without too
much pressure, since the amount offered is small.
The European Commission warned this week that Italy's
public debt would rise to 128 percent of economic output next
year, second only to stricken Greece in Europe, while Rome's
efforts to bring down the budget deficit could stagnate in 2014.