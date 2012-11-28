* Six-mth yields dip under 1 pct, lowest since April 2010
* Borrowing costs stood at 6.5 pct on same issue a year ago
* Rome will offer five- and 10-year bonds on Thursday
(Adds analyst's comment, details)
By Francesca Landini
MILAN, Nov 28 Italy paid less than 1 percent to
sell 7.5 billion euros of six-month bills on Wednesday, its
lowest in more than two years and a far cry from the 6.5 percent
it paid exactly a year ago when investors were fretting over an
Italian default.
A deal on the next tranche of Greek aid and the underlying
support offered by the European Central Bank emboldened
investors at an auction on Wednesday that saw yield fall to
levels seen before the sovereign debt crisis engulfed Italy.
Six-month borrowing costs dipped to 0.919 percent, the
lowest level since April 2010 and below the 1.347 percent paid
at a similar sale at the end of October.
"From a pricing perspective, Italy has overcome the eurozone
crisis," said Nicholas Spiro, Managing Director at Spiro
Sovereign Strategy.
"The result of this morning's auction underscores the
dramatic shift in market sentiment towards Italy over the past
several months," he added.
Demand was 1.65 times the offer at Wednesday sale, up from a
bid-to-cover ratio of 1.52 at end-October auction.
An amount of 8.5 billion euros bills coming due at
end-November also boosted investors appetite.
Analysts said Wednesday's auction results bode well for a
tougher market test on Thursday, when Rome offers up to 6
billion euros of five- and 10-year bonds in the last sale for
these long-term maturities in 2012.
After this week, Italy will have met more than 95 percent of
its 2012 funding needs on its 2 trillion euro debt.
Next year's borrowing target looks less challenging, but
with uncertainty hanging over the outcome of a key general
election expected in March, Rome will need to stay on guard.
"Italy is by no means out of the woods and has become a tale
of two halves: an increasingly resilient and externally driven
bond market and an economy in deep recession amid mounting
political uncertainty," said Nicholas Spiro.
On the market, Italian 10-year government bond yields fell
to their lowest since June 2011 just before the bill sale, as
high-yielding euro zone debt markets benefited from the reduced
risk of an immediate Greek default.
($1 = 0.7733 euros)
(Editing by Lisa Jucca, additional reporting by Elvira Pollina
and Giulio Piovaccari in Milan; Editing by Toby Chopra)