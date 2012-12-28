By Francesca Landini
MILAN Dec 28 Italy's debt costs rose only
slightly at its last auction of long-term debt in 2012, drawing
a solid response from investors yet to be unnerved by the risks
surrounding February elections and the exit of its trusted
technocrat government.
The treasury sold 3 billion euros ($3.9 billion) of its
10-year bond paying a yield of 4.48 percent, up from 4.45
percent at a similar sale one month ago.
It also placed 2.87 billion euros of five-year bonds paying
3.26 percent, up from 3.23 percent at end-November sale.
In very thin market conditions Rome was able to find decent
demand for its bonds among investors searching for high returns,
reflecting the easing of at least some concerns in the euro
zone's debt crisis since August.
"It seems that the result was better than expected, with the
yield on the 10-year lower than in the secondary market," said
Emile Cardon, market economist at Rabobank in Utrecht.
Markets are starting to focus on an uncertain Italian
election campaign as the country approaches elections scheduled
on 24-25 February.
Investors, however, seem to be willingly to buy Italian debt
while waiting for more clarity on domestic politics.
"The biggest fear for the market is that political turmoil
in Italy will return. But this outcome shows (investors) still
have confidence that Italy will do the right thing and I think
this has something to do with the comeback of (outgoing Prime
Minister Mario) Monti."
The technocrat premier announced on Sunday he would consider
seeking a second term as Italian prime minister if approached by
allies committed to backing his austere brand of reforms.
Monti resigned last week, just over a year after being
appointed at the helm of an unelected government to save Italy
from financial crisis.
While it is still unclear which parties will support the
outgoing premier, his commitment may bring economic reforms at
the center of the political debate.
Italy had planned to sell up to 6 billion euros of both
issues after having placed 11.75 billion euros of short-dated
debt on Thursday.