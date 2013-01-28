(Recasts lead, adds total amount sold, analyst comment)
By Francesca Landini
MILAN Jan 28 Yield-hungry investors bought 6.63
billion euros ($9 billion) of two new Italian bonds at an
auction on Monday, just less than the top-targeted amount,
shrugging off uncertainty ahead of next month's election.
The Italian treasury had said it aimed to raise up to 6.75
billion euros through the sale of a two-year zero-coupon bond
and an inflation-linked issue maturing in September 2018, taking
advantage of recent large redemptions.
"The auction outcome confirms investor positive mood for
Italian debt," said Alessandro Giansanti, fixed income analyst
at ING, adding that expectations the euro zone economy will
rebound in the second half of this year was also buoying
appetite for higher-yielding bonds.
Italy also placed a new 15-year bond through a syndicate of
banks earlier this month.
On Monday, the treasury sold 4 billion euros of zero-coupon
paper maturing in December 2014 at a yield of 1.434 percent, the
lowest cost for an issue of its type since March 2010. Rome paid
1.88 percent to sell a similar bond in late December.
Bids totalled 1.45 times the amount on offer, down from 1.69
at the previous sale.
The treasury also sold 2.63 billion euros of a new
inflation-linked BTPei bond maturing in September 2018, at a
yield of 1.80 percent.
Italy, which has shifted around 10 percent of its annual
funding needs already in the first two weeks of January, will
tap the debt market again on Tuesday and Wednesday, selling up
to 15 billion euros in bills and bonds.
($1 = 0.7421 euros)
(Additional reporting by Elvira Pollina in Milan; Editing by
Catherine Evans)