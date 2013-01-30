* Italy has already met 15 percent of its 2013 refunding needs

* Five- and 10-year bond yields at lowest since 2010 at auction

* Elections, bleak economic outlook could trigger profit taking (Adds market reaction, background)

By Francesca Landini

MILAN, Jan 30 Italy paid less to borrow over five and 10 years on Wednesday than it has since October 2010 as yield-hungry investors looked past forthcoming elections in the country and its poor economic prospects.

The last of a series of Italian debt auctions this week brought in the treasury's maximum target of 6.5 billion euros, and took total borrowing in January to 15 percent of what Rome is expected to raise during the whole of 2013.

Italian bond yields increased slightly in all maturities on the secondary market following the sale, hinting at a possible pause in the strong rally that higher-yielding debt has enjoyed since the beginning of this year.

"I think we could see some profit-taking on Italian debt in February, just before the ballot," said Cyril Regnat, fixed income strategist at Natixis.

Italian elections, scheduled for Feb. 24-25, could bring a fragmented parliament that would hinder the government's ability to push through the tough measures needed to revive growth, analysts said.

Support for the election front-runner, the centre-left Democratic Party, has dropped since a scandal erupted at the world's oldest bank, Monte dei Paschi di Siena, with which it has long-standing links, according to opinion polls.

Monte dei Paschi revealed last week it had suffered nearly $1 billion of losses in complex derivatives deals entered into to massage its accounts after severe financing problems.

HUNT FOR YIELD

A hunt for yield and more positive sentiment towards the euro zone as the worst of the debt crisis passes have driven Italian and Spanish yields sharply lower since the start of the year, despite scant signs of any recovery in the two economies.

Italian 10-year borrowing costs tumbled at Wednesday's auction to 4.17 percent from 4.48 percent at the last sale a month ago, and are nearly 30 percent lower from peaks last summer.

In August, before the European Central Bank pledged to buy bonds of euro zone states that seek aid, reassuring investors and making them much less sensitive to country-specific risks, the treasury had to pay 5.82 percent to sell 10-year paper.

A similar fall was seen in five-year debt costs which dipped to 2.94 percent at Wednesday's sale, from 3.26 percent last month. In late August, investors demanded a yield of 4.73 percent to buy Italian five-year bonds.

The euro zone's safest credit, Germany, meanwhile had to pay a higher yield on Wednesday to sell 30-year bonds than at the previous sale in October.

Both Italy and Spain have taken advantage this month of investors' renewed interest in riskier assets and their greed for yield to make big early inroads into their hefty 2013 fundraising targets.

But domestic factors could dampen demand in coming weeks.

"If the outcome of the election is a deeply fragmented parliament, which is increasingly likely, the prospects for a stable, reform-minded coalition government are slim," said Nicholas Spiro at Managing Director at Spiro Sovereign Strategy.

Italian economic data could also hit sentiment. The Bank of Italy recently cut its 2013 economic forecast, predicting a 1 percent contraction in the economy this year compared with an earlier forecast for a 0.2 percent contraction.

"On February 14 Italy will release its data on growth in the last quarter of 2012. We expect a bleak figure," said a trader.

Spain said on Wednesday its economy shrank 1.8 percent in the fourth quarter from a year ago, hit again by budget cutbacks and high unemployment - the same problems Italy is combating- and pointing to a deepening of its prolonged recession. ($1 = 0.7420 euros) (Additional reporting by London and Milan bond desks; Editing by Catherine Evans)