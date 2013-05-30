* Italy sold 5.75 billion euros of bonds at higher yields
* Tide turning on peripheral debt after 10-mth-long rally
* Investors could turn to focus on countries' fundamentals
By Francesca Landini
MILAN, May 30 Italy's long-term borrowing costs
edged up at an auction on Thursday for the first time in three
months, adding to signs that a 10-month-long rally in vulnerable
euro zone bonds may be faltering.
They remained well below levels that triggered concern
during the height of the euro zone debt crisis, however.
The rise in long-term yields followed an uptick in Rome's
short-term debt costs on Wednesday and a rise last week in
Spanish debt. The moves reflected investors' concerns the U.S.
Federal Reserve may soon begin unwinding its ultra-loose
monetary policy programme - withdrawing some global liquidity.
That has generally lifted bond yields across the board,
although bonds in peripheral euro zone economies have fared
worse than those of core Germany.
The impact of the European Central Bank's pledge to buy
bonds of troubled euro zone economies in certain circumstances
may also have run its course in terms of how far down it can
push yields, although it is likely to remain a backstop for the
market.
Analysts said the auction was positive in terms of the
current cautious market mood, but some said bond markets could
become rough for peripheral countries as investors turn to
countries' economic fundamentals they have long neglected.
"Amid increasing signs that the tide is turning against
peripheral euro zone bond markets... Italy was still able to
pull off a strong auction," said Nicholas Spiro, managing
director at Spiro Sovereign Strategy.
Rome sold 3 billion euros of 10-year bonds at 4.14 percent,
its highest level since March. At a similar sale a month ago, it
had paid 3.94 percent, the lowest since October 2010.
The treasury also placed 2.75 billion euros of 5-year bonds
at 3.01, up from 2.84 percent one month ago.
LONG WAY FROM HIGHS
Despite Thursday's rise, Italy's 10-year borrowing costs
remained well below 6.20 percent posted at an auction at the end
of June last year, before the pledge by the ECB to buy bonds of
weaker euro zone countries prompted a rally in peripheral
government bonds.
"Yields rose but this reflects what we have seen in the
secondary market since last week after (Fed Chairman) Ben
Bernanke's speech," said Luca Cazzulani, fixed income strategist
at Unicredit.
Bernanke said last week that the U.S. central bank could
decide whether to reduce its $85 billion in asset purchases
every month at one of its "next few meetings," depending on
economic data.
The day following Bernanke's speech Spain had to pay higher
rates on medium-term debt for the first time since early
February at a debt sale.
"Italy's bond market, like its Spanish counterpart, is
entering into a much more perilous phase," said Spiro.
The domestic economy remains in its longest recession since
the World War Two, he said, adding Rome has embarked on the
difficult task to cut taxes while sticking to the austerity path
promised to Brussels.
"Investors are start asking themselves whether there will be
a recovery in the Italian economy," said a Milan trader.
The possible withdrawal of global liquidity from the
financial market would have serious consequences for vulnerable
countries that are still fighting to reform themselves and
kick-start their economies.
Italy, which also sold 50-yr bond via private placement on
Wednesday, has already met more than 50 percent of its borrowing
target for the whole 2013.