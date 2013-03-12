By Francesca Landini

MILAN, March 12 Italy's one-year borrowing costs climbed to their highest level since December at an auction on Tuesday, reflecting a credit rating downgrade and a political stalemate that shows no signs of easing.

Rome sold the planned 7.75 billion euros ($10 billion) of bills maturing in March 2014.

But it paid a yield of 1.28 percent, up from 1.09 percent at a similar sale one month ago and only a touch below the 1.36 percent that Spain paid to issue one-year bills earlier in the day.

At an auction in mid-February, before an inconclusive Italian election that has raised fears of a prolonged political stalemate, Spain had paid roughly half a percentage point more than Italy to sell one-year bills.

Tuesday's sale was also Italy's first since a sovereign downgrade by ratings agency Fitch.

Respectively the euro zone's third and fourth biggest economy, Italy and Spain have been viewed as weak links in the single currency bloc after Greece.

"While there's none of the panic of previous bouts of risk aversion, perceptions of Italy's creditworthiness relative to Spain's have deteriorated significantly this year," said Nicholas Spiro, Managing Director at Spiro Sovereign Strategy.

"Although Italy's fundamentals are stronger than Spain's, Italy has lost its edge over Spain in the realm of risk perceptions."

Demand for Italian bills was 1.50 times the offer, up from a bid-to-cover ratio of 1.38 at an auction in mid-February.

The treasury will face a tougher market test on Wednesday when it offers three-year bonds, floating-rate notes and the first reopening of the 15-year bond it launched trough a syndicated sale in mid-January for up to 7.25 billion euros.

On Friday Fitch lowered Italy's sovereign rating by one notch to BBB-plus, with a negative outlook, citing political uncertainty, a deep recession and mounting debt.

The Feb. 24-25 election produced a hung parliament, with a centre-left coalition winning the lower house but falling short of control of the Senate, which has equal legislative powers.

The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement holds the balance of power and says it will not ally itself with either of the main centre-left and centre-right blocs.

If a government cannot be formed, the country will be heading for fresh elections within a few months.