MILAN, March 13 Italy's borrowing costs will
climb on Wednesday at its first sale of long-term debt since
Fitch cut its credit rating, but demand for high yields and
European Central Bank protection will temper the rise, analysts
said.
Rome will offer up to 7.25 billion euros ($9.4 billion) in
four different bonds, including three- and 15-year paper.
Rating agency Fitch cut Italy to within three notches of
'junk' status last Friday and left it on a negative outlook,
citing political uncertainty after an inconclusive election,
deep recession and the country's rising debt.
The downgrade drove Italy's one-year borrowing costs up
roughly 20 basis points at auction on Tuesday to their highest
since December, but demand was also high.
Analysts expect a similar result at Wednesday's auction.
"They may have to pay an uptick of 15-20 basis points on the
three-year bond and 10 basis points on the 15-year compared with
previous sales," said Chiara Cremonesi, fixed income strategist
at UniCredit.
The rise in Italian yields contrasts sharply with a fall in
those in Spain, which announced a special triple bond auction on
Tuesday after its one-year debt costs hit their lowest level
since the Greek debt meltdown in 2010.
Italy and Spain, the euro zone's third- and fourth-largest
economies, have been under intense scrutiny amid fears a
prolonged economic slump and high public and private debts in
southern Europe are unsustainable.
Still, Cremonesi said demand for Italian debt has been solid
despite the stalemate in the wake of the election, which
produced a hung parliament.
Wednesday's sale also marks the debut for the new 15-year
bond at a regular auction, after it was launched through a
syndicated sale in mid-January. Bankers have said the issue is
likely to be attractive to long-term investors such as insurers
and pension funds.
The three-year bond was sold with a yield of 2.30 percent at
a mid-February auction, while the 15-year paid a return of 4.81
percent when it was issued on Jan. 15.
"We expect a good result for the sale of the bond maturing
September 2028 as demand for this bond is very strong and the
bond is still 'special' in the repo market," Cremonesi said.
Foreign insurers are attracted by this bond because of its
maturity, while the European Central Bank's pledge to underpin
the euro zone continues to support the bond market, a trader at
an Italian bank said.
"There are few issues on this segment of the yield curve for
euro-denominated debt, while demand coming from institutional
investors is quite strong," the trader added.
"The Italian debt market is supported by the European
Central Bank's bond buying programme, heavy liquidity and the
expectations that interest rates will remain low in the near
future in the euro zone," said the trader.
The Feb. 24-25 election left parliament with a centre-left
coalition in charge of the lower house but lacking control of
the upper house, which has equal legislative powers.
The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement led by
comedian-turned-politician Beppe Grillo holds the balance of
power but says it will not ally itself with either of the main
centre-left or centre-right blocs.
If a government cannot be formed, the country could find
itself heading for fresh elections within a few months.