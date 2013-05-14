MILAN May 14 Bad debts held by Italian banks
rose to 131 billion euros ($170 billion) in March and lenders
further reduced loans to households and businesses, data showed
on Tuesday.
The Italian banking association ABI said bad loans, a major
concern for lenders suffering from Italy's prolonged recession,
grew by around 3.3 billion euros from February and by 21.7
percent year on year.
Net bad loans were 3.38 percent of total loans in March, ABI
said, compared to 3.23 percent in February.
Lending by Italian banks to households and non-financial
firms fell by 2.1 percent in April, declining for the 12th
consecutive month after falling 2.3 percent in February.
On a brighter note, retail funding continued to increase.
Deposits by Italian residents rose by 7.7 percent from a year
earlier.
($1 = 0.7703 euros)
