LONDON, July 19 (IFR) - The return of Italian state-owned
entities to capital markets after a lengthy absence is allowing
the sovereign to take advantage of a neat accounting trick its
European partners have used to full effect.
Debt issued under the total EUR6.5bn of EMTN programmes
started by the country's postal service and railway group this
year not only provides valuable diversification for the
companies, but will also not be consolidated on the government's
already-bloated balance sheet.
Ratings and data agencies nervous about Italy's stubbornly
high debt-to-GDP ratio - which is the second highest in the
eurozone behind only Greece - omit the liabilities of these
entities in their considerations of national debt.
"This is a trick used to full affect in other countries like
Germany, for instance, where the web of liabilities not
consolidated on the sovereign's balance sheet is very
elaborate," said one head of syndicate at a US bank.
S&P downgraded Italy from BBB+ to BBB last week, while
subsequently downgrading both Poste Italiane and Ferrovie dello
Stato Italiane because of the implicit government support for
these companies. This support, however, is simply a contingent
liability.
"We would include the debt of local governments and bad
banks (asset management companies) in our calculations for
general government debt for all sovereigns, but the addition or
not of the debt of all other state-owned companies or agencies
as contingent liabilities of the state would depend on those
companies' profitability, as well as their dependence on state
funding and guarantees," said S&P credit analyst Frank Gill,
adding that both Poste and Ferrovie were eligible for such
exemptions.
For its part, the European Union's statistical body,
Eurostat, also gives these companies a waiver in their
calculations.
"These two companies are not classified within the
government sector, thus their bond issuance will not affect the
Maastricht debt of Italy," said a spokesperson for Eurostat.
RISKS ABOUND
Ferrovie made the first dent in its new EUR4.5bn EMTN
programme on Monday, issuing a EUR750m 4% July 2020 bond which
offered around a 25bp pick-up to government bonds. Ferrovie had
not issued in the bond markets since 1996.
Ferrovie's EMTN programme will contribute towards its
EUR15.5bn spending plan over the next three years, which
includes EUR9bn in state grants and cash-in-hand.
"Like elsewhere in Europe, investment in rail infrastructure
relies heavily on state payments, but the money we are raising
in capital markets will mainly contribute towards the high speed
project and rolling stock," said Stefano Pierini, head of
finance at Ferrovie.
However, Ferrovie's plans are not without risk, which is
only offset by implied government support.
S&P states that the "significant financial risk profile"
that this high level of investment creates means Ferrovie's
standalone credit profile would be one notch lower than the
sovereign.
As such, there is a clause written into the securities for
bondholders to call for an early redemption in case of a change
of control on the issuer or if the security is downgraded to
sub-investment grade. This would be a significant setback for
Ferrovie, requiring one of its supranational lenders - EIB or
Eurofima - to fill the gap, or the government either directly,
or indirectly via Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP).
One of the main lenders to both Ferrovie and Poste in the
past has been CDP, a joint stock company under public control,
with the government holding 80% of its shares.
This entity funded over 25% of Poste Italiane's EUR2bn
outstanding debt at the end of last year. In June, Poste decided
to diversify away, issuing a 3.25% EUR750m June 2018 bond at a
20bp spread to BTPs. Its last bond was a 10-year dating from
2002.
Fitch estimates the company has a further EUR1.25bn of
investment needs between 2013 and 2015.
CDP itself is expected to come back to the capital markets
as early as September, said one syndicate official at an Italian
bank. CDP has an EUR8bn EMTN programme, which again is not taken
into consideration for calculations of national debt.
In total, the potential issues of these state-owned entities
tots up to some EUR14.5bn, a drop in the ocean considering
Italy's total outstanding debt, and small compared with the
funding programmes of some other exempt agencies across Europe,
such as German development bank KfW, which is expected to issue
EUR65bn-EUR70bn this year alone.
The focus on Italy reducing its debt-to-GDP ratio remains
set on fostering growth, thereby reducing the ratio via the
denominator.
Small though it may be, however, the country is catching on
to the fact that there are ways to protect the numerator by
pushing state-owned companies towards the capital markets.
