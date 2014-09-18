* Full-year issuance target cut to around 460 bln euros
* Head of debt says it may be lowered further
* Italy to launch BTP Italia retail linker in week of Oct 20
(Adds comments)
By Valentina Za
MILAN, Sept 18 Italy may further lower its gross
issuance target for the year after already cutting it by some 10
billion euros to around 460 billion euros, the head of the
country's debt management office said on Thursday.
Maria Cannata said Italy had nearly always managed to sell
bonds for more than their face value this year enabling the
state to book savings of "approximately 10 billion euros".
The full-year figure may fall further as Italy is using part
of the funds raised at bond sales to allow local governments to
pay back overdue bills to their suppliers. Cannata said that
requests for such payments had been lower than anticipated.
"If the trend on the commercial debt repayments observed so
far remains in place to the end of the year, the overall gross
debt issuance target could be cut further," she said, speaking
on the sidelines of a conference.
Cannata, tasked with managing one of the world's largest
public debts, said Italy would launch its next bond tied to
domestic inflation targeting small investors in the week of Oct.
20.
Italy first launched these bonds, dubbed BTP Italia, during
the euro zone crisis to tap large domestic savings amid scant
appetite for its debt abroad. It has since taken to issuing them
twice a year -- in Spring and Autumn.
BTP Italia bonds have attracted record demand in the past,
including from institutional investors. Cannata said the
Treasury had studied a mechanism that would allow it to limit
how much the latter would be allowed to buy.
Italy raised 20.6 billion euros from its last BTP Italia
bond in April. That was just shy of a previous record set in
November by a similar bond in what was the largest single bond
sale by a European government.
"We don't have a target, except that it must absolutely be
less than the last time," said Cannata.
In April, institutional investors snapped up 10.5 billion
euros of the bond in just 40 minutes, with the Treasury meeting
their requests in full.
"We'll see how the sale to retail investors goes and based
on that we'll calibrate a ceiling for institutional investors,"
she said. "We've developed a mechanism that allows us to do just
that and we'll see whether there is a need to use it."
Cannata said the current record-low levels of government
bond yields could naturally curb demand.
