ROME Jan 17 Italy is likely to issue more
shorter term debt at the start of 2012 but return to a more
normal pattern by the second half of the year to ensure that the
overall maturity distribution is not shortened, a senior
Treasury official said on Tuesday.
Treasury director general Maria Cannata said the overall
situation in Italy remained uncertain, especially after the
ratings downgrade by Standard & Poor's but that fears over the
sustainability of Italy's public debt were "excessive".
Speaking in a parliamentary hearing, she said that the
Treasury would seek to ensure that the average maturity would
remain close to 7 years.
She said the overall situation was under control and that it
was wrong to say that 10 year yields at 7 percent put the
sustainability of Italy's vast public debt burden at risk.
