ROME, Sept 16 Italy's public debt will rise next
year to a new record of 132.2 percent of output, up from a
previous forecast of 129.0 percent, according to a draft
Treasury document obtained by Reuters.
The Treasury is due to officially update its economic and
public finance forecasts on Friday.
The debt-to-GDP ratio came in at a record 127.0 percent last
year and is forecast at 130.4 percent for 2013. The document did
not contain any new forecast for this year.
The document said Italy "cannot afford" to allow its budget
deficit to exceed 3 percent of output this year, which would
risk a return to the European Union's blacklist of countries
with excessive deficits.