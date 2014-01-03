JGBs gain, taking cue from U.S. Treasuries, strong 40-year sale
TOKYO, March 22 Japanese government bonds rose on Wednesday, taking their cue from rising U.S. Treasuries and bolstered by strong demand at an auction of 40-year bonds.
ROME Jan 3 A lowered premium on Italian debt over German Bunds shows markets appreciate the government's work and will free up resources for investment and tax cuts, Italy's economy minister said on Friday.
"This will result in lower interest payments on the public debt and the possibility of having more resources for investment and reducing the tax burden," Fabrizio Saccomanni said in a statement.
Earlier on Friday 10-year Italian yields fell as low as 3.935 percent, pushing the premium over benchmark German Bunds to below 200 basis points for the first time since July 2011, before the euro zone crisis reached its height and forced former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi from office.
* Risk aversion drives selling of Asian currencies * South Korean won, Indian rupee lead declines (Adds detail, updates prices) By Patturaja Murugaboopathy March 22 Doubts the Trump administration would be able to pass a new healthcare plan this week to replace "Obamacare", let alone deliver promised tax cuts and corporate deregulation, dragged down Emerging Asia currencies on Wednesday. Investors worried that a failed healthcare reform push would portend tro
HONG KONG, March 22 Asian stocks posted their biggest drop in two weeks on Wednesday as growing doubts about Donald Trump's economic growth agenda prompted investors to dump risky assets and rush to safe havens such as gold and government debt.