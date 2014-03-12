ROME, March 12 The Italian government will
examine a draft law on the settlement of billions of euros in
unpaid bills owed to commercial suppliers and contractors by
public sector bodies at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday,
government sources said.
The law will contain measures enabling companies to obtain
payment through the state holding company Cassa dei Depositi e
Prestiti and commercial banks, which would take on claims
against the government in return for a limited fee.
However one government source said the draft law will not
use any additional resources beyond the 47.5 billion euros
($65.87 billion) already set aside for settlement of the arrears
by the previous government of Prime Minister Enrico Letta.
($1 = 0.7212 euros)
