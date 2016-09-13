MILAN, Sept 13 Italy faces a difficult year in terms of debt refinancing in 2017 while a constitutional referendum later this year should not pose a challenge as 2016 issuance will be virtually completed by then, the head of public debt said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a Euromoney conference in Milan the Head of Public Debt Maria Cannata said she expected investors to continue for a while to extend the duration of bond portfolios.

"This is particularly good for us, we want to fix very low rates for our debt for as much as possible," she said.

As for next year, "2017 is very heavy in terms of redemptions," she said. "There are lots of uncertainties in the world, it is not an easy world, it will not be an easy year, but we have managed so many difficult situations (in the past)."

The European Central Bank's asset purchase programme runs until the end of March 2017. (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Francesca Landini)