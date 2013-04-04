MILAN, April 4 Italy will hike its planned target for government bond issuance in 2013 and 2014 to pay off a portion of outstanding state debts to the private sector, a senior treasury source told Reuters.

The caretaker government of Mario Monti said last month it wanted to pay 20 billion euros ($26 billion) of state debts to companies this year and the same amount in 2014 to provide vital liquidity to cash-strapped companies fighting a deep recession.

"There will be a hike in the treasury funding target for this year and the next," the senior source told Reuters.

"However, it is not an automatic calculation," the source said, explaining that treasury will not simply add 20 billion euros to its estimated borrowing target of 410-420 billion euros for this year. (Reporting By Francesca Landini and Luca Trogni; Editing by Lisa Jucca)