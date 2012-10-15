MILAN Oct 15 Orders for a new inflation-linked BTP Italia bond reached 2.48 billion euros at the end of the first day of sale on Monday, surpassing the 1.7 billion euros of the second tranche sold in four-day offering in June.

Demand was driven mainly by retail buyers lured by an interesting yield, traders involved in the placement told Reuters.

"We have seen a lot of peanut orders from retail investors," said one trader in Milan.

Redemption of Italian bills and bonds worth 26 billion euros falling on Monday also supported the sale creating liquidity on the market.

The new tranche of BTP Italia, mainly aimed at retail investors, will have a minimum coupon of 2.55 percent and will pay a yield linked to the FOI index measuring Italian consumer price inflation net of tobacco. The offering ends Oct. 18. (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Elvira Pollina)