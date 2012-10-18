MILAN Oct 18 Italy sold a whopping 18 billion euros of an inflation linked BTP bond aimed at retail investors, the highest amount ever reaped in a single debt offering.

Proceeds were way above those of previous sales of the same bond and could be used by Rome to plug additional funding needs of 20 billion euros this year.

The treasury has raised its 2012 borrowing target to 460-465 billion euros from 440-450 billion euros because of a depeer-than-expected economic recession.

"It's the biggest result ever for a single bond sale," a Treasury spokesman told Reuters. (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Elvira Pollina)