By Francesca Landini
MILAN, March 7 Italy's Treasury is likely to go
ahead with debt auctions this month as planned as it believes
investors remain relatively positive about the country's bonds
despite the current political stalemate.
With a hung parliament following last week's elections
threatening to delay reforms needed to spur growth and cut
Italy's massive debts, Rome is due to sell at least 35 billion
euros of bonds at auctions next week and late in the month.
Analysts also expect the Treasury to announce a new sale
soon of BTP Italia bonds tailored towards retail investors.
The debt calendar shows there are no bond redemptions next
month, which could make it harder to find demand for
longer-dated paper as investors won't have maturing debt to roll
over.
But as long as market volatility remains in check, traders
and analysts expect the Treasury to continue its strategy of
trying to lengthen the average life of Italy's debt.
"Italy will carry on reducing short-dated issuance and be
active on the ultra-long maturities," a trader at a specialist
bank forecast. "It's true that the elections brought political
uncertainty, but are we sure it will fade away going forwards?"
Italy's debt had an average tenor of 6.54 years at the end
of February - still relatively long but having shrunk from
around seven years before the country moved to the forefront of
the euro zone's debt crisis in late 2011.
Rome stepped up issuance of ultra-short-dated bills in early
2012 to tackle a 60 billion euro refinancing hump, while the
European Central Bank's pledge in September to buy bonds of
countries that ask for help in maturities of up to three years
has also helped concentrate demand in shorter maturities.
15 YEARS OR MORE
The Treasury will announce its March borrowing schedule
later on Thursday and on Friday.
Analysts expect 16-19 billion euros of bonds, including
those sold at the end of the month, which will be settled in
early April. Some 19 billion euros of short-dated Treasury bills
falling due in March will also be partially rolled over.
The Treasury is seen offering 8-10 billion euros of bills at
next week's auctions, together with three-year BTP bonds and
some floating-rate CCTeu paper. It may also seek to raise funds
at the longer end of the curve by reopening recent 15- or
30-year issues, issuing a total of 6 billion euros in bonds.
"If they do not offer the 15-year it would mean they are
getting ready to return to a 30-year maturity," one trader said.
The head of Italy's Debt Management Office said on Wednesday
the treasury aims to sell a new 30-year bond as soon as possible
and a new 10-year inflation-linked issue.
Maria Cannata said an "ideal" combination of low risk and
high yield meant demand for Italy's bonds remains strong despite
the political paralysis that risks efforts to bring its 2
trillion euros of public debt under control.
Ten-year Italian borrowing costs rose to their highest in
four months at a debt auction last week, at 4.83 percent from
4.17 percent in late January, although the ECB's as-yet-untested
pledge to buy bonds has helped stabilise the secondary market.
Italy's 10-year bond was yielding 4.62 percent
on Thursday, compared with a yield of 1.45 percent for debt of
the same maturity issued by euro zone "safe haven" Germany.
The ECB is expected to eschew dramatic action at its monthly
rate meeting on Thursday, despite fears that political turmoil
in Rome could reignite the bloc's debt crisis.
Some investors have begun to question the value of the ECB's
backstop, however, given that it would require a government
committed to the economic reforms and debt-cutting austerity
measures decisively rejected by Italians at the polls.
ING fixed income strategist Alessandro Giansanti said the
Treasury would make significant changes to its strategy only "if
and when 10-year borrowing costs rise above 6 percent" - the
level seen before the ECB's September bond-buying pledge.
"I expect also a new tranche of BTP Italia this or next
month," Giansanti said.
The Treasury said in December it aimed to sell two tranches
in 2013 of the four-year BTP Italia, a retail-targeted bond
launched last year that proved highly popular with household
investors, but that this would be beside regular auctions.
The flying start Italy has made to this year's funding
programme, more than a quarter of which has already been
completed, means it could afford to ease off the pace if Rome's
political crisis makes investors reluctant to buy its debt.
NEW PARLIAMENT
The mid-March auctions will come just days before parliament
opens on March 15, after which formal consultations on building
a new coalition government can begin.
If centre-left leader Pier Luigi Bersani fails to form an
administration after receiving an initial mandate, the president
may appoint a new technocratic government to replace that of
outgoing prime minister Mario Monti.
However, 5-Star Movement leader Beppe Grillo, who holds the
whip hand after winning a huge protest vote, insists he would
not support such an administration. If no government can be
formed, Italians may have to go to the polls again.
"Investors are sitting on the fence to see whether the
election could yet bring some positive outcome," said Riccardo
Barbieri, chief European economist at Mizuho international.
If some sort of reform-minded government emerges from the
political mists, end-month sales could be easier.
At auctions scheduled on March 25-26 and 27, analysts expect
a new five-year bond worth an initial 4 billion euros, plus the
usual six-month bills, two-year zero-coupon bonds, linkers and
10-year paper, for a total amount of around 20 billion euros.
