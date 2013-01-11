(Corrects name of company in paragraph 5)
MILAN Jan 11 Italy's borrowing costs are set to
dip at an auction on Friday, pushed down by solid demand from
investors sniffing round for attractive returns as they
kick-start their investments for the year.
Yields on three-year paper could fall below 2 percent to
reach levels not seen since March 2010, confirming that the
European Central Bank's pledge to intervene in the bond market
is still one of the most powerful drivers for Italian debt.
Concerns over Italian elections remain subdued, as investors
bet on the reform policies introduced by the technocrat
government of Mario Monti continuing after February's vote.
On Thursday Rome will offer up to 3.5 billion euros of its
BTP bond maturing on December 2015 and up to 1.5 billion euros
of two five-year floating rate CCTeu notes.
"I expect the three-year bond sale to enjoy strong demand
while it may prove more challenging for the treasury to sell the
floating rate notes," said Raj Badiani of IHS Global Insight,
adding however the amount of CCTeus on sale was minimal.
Market sentiment is positive and hunger for risky assets
pushed the yield premium for 10-year Italian BTPs over their
German Bund equivalent to under 265 basis points on Thursday,
the lowest since July 2011.
One-year borrowing costs fell by more than 50 basis points
at an auction on Thursday, feeding expectations of a similar
drop at Friday's sale.
"Looking at current market levels, the cost of funding (on
the three-year BTP) should drop by 50-60 basis points (from the
previous month's sale)", Luca Cazzulani and Chiara Cremonesi at
Unicredit said in a note.
The treasury paid a yield of 2.50 percent at an auction in
mid-December, a few days after Monti announced his intention to
resign before the end of 2012.
After a short period of market turmoil, Italian debt has
seen a return of investor demand and is still benefitting from a
buying spree for high-yield assets which began at the start of
this year after the United States averted a fiscal cliff crisis.
The domestic electoral campaign however remains in the
background.
"Regardless of the outcome of the elections there will be
strong market pressure for Monti to be involved in some capacity
in a government built around a center-left coalition," said
Badiani.
"He is seen as a guarantor of Italy continuing on the reform
path," said a strategist who did not want to be named.
Analysts added investors felt safe buying peripheral bonds
in the two- to five-year maturity range as the ECB stands ready
to buy euro zone bonds with a maturity up to three-years if
required.
"Looking ahead the challenge both for Italy and Spain is to
be able to issue comfortably on longer-term maturities," said
Badiani.
Spain's sale of 5.8 billion euros of debt went smoothly on
Thursday, kick-starting a challenging year when it will have to
reach a gross borrowing target of 121 billion euros.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Toby Chopra)