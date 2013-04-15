* Rome to close BTP Italia sale on Tuesday afternoon

* New bond bags almost 9 billion euros on first day of sales

* Household wealth helps Rome match bigger funding needs

By Francesca Landini

MILAN, April 15 Italy raised almost 9 billion euros ($11.8 billion)on the first sale day of a new bond aimed at individual investors and said it will close the offering two days ahead of schedule.

The head of Italy's Debt Management Office, Maria Cannata, called the first day "a success", adding it will have a positive spillover effect on the rest of the Italian debt market.

But Cannata acknowledged the treasury would have to hike its borrowing target after the state promised to pay back 40 billion euros in arrears to cash-strapped private companies in 2013-14.

"We will have to issue 20 billion euros more debt this year to cover state debt payments," she told Class CNBC TV on Monday.

The new 20 billion euros the treasury will have to raise come on the top of an original borrowing target of 410-420 billion euros for this year.

With the fourth tranche of the retail bond dubbed BTP Italia, Rome aims to tap more household savings to help manage its 2 trillion euro public debt mountain.

On the first day of marketing, sales of the new 2017 "BTP Italia" bond totalled more than 8.98 billion euros, while contracts stood at 112,608, data from the bourse showed.

The sale will help Rome meet its higher funding needs for this year by tapping household savings, taking a little of the strain off Italian banks that shouldered the Italian debt.

Households in Italy have high savings and also very low debt in comparison with many of their European peers, but the public debt as a percentage of national output is the second-highest in the euro zone after Greece.

Cannata said appetite for the country's debt was very strong even among foreign investors, but was hindered by domestic political uncertainty. After inconclusive general elections in February, Italy has still not been able to form a new government.

The unprecedented programme of domestic government bonds announced by the Bank of Japan was a boon for Italian debt, helping the country reduce the premium it pays to sell its bonds compared with safer German debt, Cannata said.

With regard to the BTP Italia, the DMO head said the minimum guaranteed coupon of 2.25 percent should be confirmed on Tuesday unless the market encounters a negative shock on the second day of sale.

Analysts said that the minimum guaranteed yield on Monday's BTP Italia, which protects investors from domestic inflation, was attractive and that the treasury was trying to lure small savers who would otherwise keep their money in a bank account.

Italian households are among the wealthiest in the euro zone, a study published by the European Central Bank showed last week. It put average net wealth in Italy at 275,200 euros, far higher than in triple-A rated Germany (195,200 euros), the Netherlands (170,200 euros) and Finland (161,500 euros).

Italian banks have raised their holdings of domestic debt to record levels during the euro zone debt crisis as foreign investors cut their exposure. The banks now hold 351 billion euros.

The big take-up by small investors in last year's BTP Italia sales, which netted 27 billion euros in total, relieved some of the pressure on domestic lenders, although as the total debt pile has risen, the banks' share has not fallen.

Retail investors can buy the four-year inflation linked bond on the Internet and there are no banking fees on it. ($1 = 0.7643 euros)