BRIEF-Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support the actions taken today by the board of AIG"
MILAN, Feb 12 Italy's Treasury sold the following bills at auction on Tuesday. It had planned to sell 8.5 billion euros, against 9.15 billion euros in 12-month Treasury bills maturing on Feb. 14 2013. Details can be found on page. TWELVE-MONTH BOT BILL DUE FEBRUARY 4, 2014 12/02/13 (*) 10/01/13 Gross yield 1.094 (**) 0.864 Assigned price 98.903 99.132 Total bids 11.743 bln 15.176 bln Assigned 8.500 bln 8.500 bln Bid-to-cover ratio 1.38 1.79 (*) Compares with BOT bill due January 14, 2014. (**) Highest since December 2012. (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
DHAKA, March 9 Bangladesh needs to step up investment in infrastructure sectors such as road and energy to achieve its target of becoming a middle-income country by 2021, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday after a visit by some senior officials.
ATHENS, March 9 The European Central Bank lowered the cap on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) Greek banks draw from the domestic central bank by 100 million euros to 46.2 billion euros ($48.7 billion), the Bank of Greece said on Thursday.