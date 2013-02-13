MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf bourses edge down in thin trade, Kuwait outperforms
DUBAI, March 5 Most Gulf bourses edged down in light, early trade on Sunday, while Kuwait outperformed on the back of financial stocks.
MILAN, Feb 13 Italy's Treasury sold the following bonds at auction on Wednesday. 5TH TRANCHE OF BTP BOND EXPIRING DEC. 1, 2015, 2.75 PCT COUPON 13/02/13 11/01/13 Gross yield 2.30 * 1.85 Assigned price 101.23 102.54 Total bids 4.737 bln 5.066 bln Assigned 3.449 bln 3.500 bln Bid-to-cover ratio 1.37 1.45 (*)Highest on yield since December 2012. 14TH TRANCHE OF BTP BOND EXPIRING MARCH 1, 2026, 4.50 PCT COUPON 13/02/13 13/12/12 Gross yield 4.55 4.75 Assigned price 99.95 98.04 Total bids 1.371 bln 1.441 bln Assigned 0.863 bln 0.729 bln Bid-to-cover ratio 1.59 1.98 16TH TRANCHE OF BTP BOND EXPIRING SEPT. 1, 2040, 5.00 PCT COUPON 13/02/13 Gross yield 5.07 Assigned price 99.93 Total bids 1.752 bln Assigned 0.888 bln Bid-to-cover ratio 1.97 Details can be found on page 9TH TRANCHE OF CCTEU BOND, EXPIRING JUNE 15, 2017 13/02/13 11/01/13 Gross yield 2.55 2.17 Assigned price 101.05 102.70 Total bids 1.986 bln 2.252 Assigned 1.431 bln 0.813 Bid-to-cover ratio 1.39 2.77 Details can be found on page (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
ABU DHABI, March 5 Abu Dhabi investment fund Mubadala Development Co sold nearly a third of its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, booking a tiny gain on its investments in the micro chip maker.
* Signs MOU with Burooj Property Development to offer exclusive dari property financing promotion on Burooj Residence Amwaj Island Source: (http://bit.ly/2mSLSZZ) Further company coverage: