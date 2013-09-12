UPDATE 3-SoftBank-backed OneWeb to merge with Intelsat
* Intelsat to shed up to $3.6 bln of debt (Adds background)
MILAN, Sept 12 Italy's Treasury sold a total of 7.5 billion euros in bonds on Thursday. 1ST TRANCHE OF BTP BOND MATURING NOV. 15, 2016 12/09/13 11/07/13 * Gross yield 2.72 ** 2.33 Assigned price 100.16 99.80 Offered 3.0-4.0 bln 3.0-3.5 bln Total bids 6.072 bln 4.542 bln Assigned 4.000 bln 3.385 bln Bid-to-cover ratio 1.52 1.34 (*) Compares with 7th tranche of BTP bond maturing May 15, 2016. (**) Highest auction yield since October 2012. 8TH TRANCHE OF BTP BOND MATURING SEPT. 1, 2028 12/09/13 13/06/13 * Gross yield 4.88 ** 2.33 Assigned price 99.21 101.40 Offered 1.0-1.5 bln 1.0-1.5 bln Total bids 2.038 bln 2.596 bln Assigned 1.500 bln 1.500 bln Bid-to-cover ratio 1.36 1.73 (*) Compares with previous tranche of same bond. (**) Highest auction yield since March 2013. Details of the auction can be found on page 7TH TRANCHE OF FLOATING-RATE CCTEU BOND MATURING NOV. 1, 2018 12/09/13 11/07/13 Gross yield 2.56 2.68 Assigned price 97.91 97.26 Offered * 1.0-2.0 bln 1.0-1.5 bln Total bids 1.943 bln 2.554 bln Assigned 1.255 bln 1.500 bln Bid-to-cover ratio 1.55 1.70 17TH TRANCHE OF OFF-THE-RUN CCTEU BOND MATURING APRIL 15, 2018 12/09/13 Gross yield 2.48 Assigned price 95.00 Offered * 1.0-2.0 bln Total bids 1.536 bln Assigned 0.745 bln Bid-to-cover ratio 2.06 (*) The Treasury offered to sell 1.0-2.0 billion euros of the two CCTeu bonds. Details of the auction can be found on page
* Intelsat to shed up to $3.6 bln of debt (Adds background)
* Indexes down: Dow flat, S&P 0.10 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
LONDON, Feb 28 Shareholders in Alliance Trust voted on Tuesday to buy back shares in the firm that are currently held by U.S. activist hedge fund Elliott Management.