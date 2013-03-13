(Adds CCTeu auctions, details of previous sales) MILAN, March 13 Italy's Treasury sold the following bonds at auction on Wednesday. 7TH TRANCHE OF BTP BOND EXPIRING DEC. 1, 2015, 2.75 PCT COUPON 13/03/13 13/02/13 Gross yield 2.48 * 2.30 Assigned price 100.74 101.23 Total bids 4.267 bln 4.737 bln Assigned 3.323 bln 3.449 bln Bid-to-cover ratio 1.28 1.37 (*)Highest on yield since December 2012. 2ND TRANCHE OF BTP BOND EXPIRING SEPT. 1, 2028, 4.75 PCT COUPON 13/02/13 Gross yield 4.90 Assigned price 98.99 Total bids 2.555 bln Assigned 2.000 bln Bid-to-cover ratio 1.28 Details can be found on page 13TH TRANCHE OF CCTEU BOND EXPIRING APR. 15, 2018 13/03/13 Gross yield 3.03 Assigned price 92.31 Total bids 1.183 bln Assigned 0.642 bln Bid-to-cover ratio 1.84 Details can be found on page 11TH TRANCHE OF CCTEU BOND, EXPIRING JUNE 15, 2017 13/03/13 13/02/13 Gross yield 2.95 2.55 Assigned price 99.41 101.05 Total bids 1.539 bln 1.986 Assigned 1.028 bln 1.431 Bid-to-cover ratio 1.50 1.39 Details can be found on page (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Toby Chopra)