ROME Dec 13 Italy's parliament approved a set of measures aimed at boosting competitiveness on Thursday, bringing the technocrat government one step closer to wrapping up its programme before Prime Minister Mario Monti resigns.

The Chamber of Deputies passed the measures by 261 votes to 55, with 131 abstentions, delivering the final approval needed to convert the package into law.

The text includes a measure to make it easier to convert preferred shares held by foundations in the state holding CDP into ordinary shares.

Monti said at the weekend that he planned to resign after the 2013 budget is approved, which should take place before Christmas. A parliamentary election is expected to be held in February.

(Reporting by Roberto Landucci and Catherine Hornby; Editing by Kevin Liffey)