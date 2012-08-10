ROME Aug 10 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti
on Friday said he was seeking special powers to safeguard the
country's strategic defence assets, which are owned by
state-controlled military contractor Finmeccanica.
The powers will apply to industries that are "in the
essential interest of defending national security" and will have
to be reviewed by the "relevant authorities" before they are
adopted, a cabinet statement said.
The measures should not interfere with Finmeccanica's plans
to raise 1 billion euros ($1.23 billion) by selling non-core
units in either the transport or energy industries, two
political sources said.
The new rules, passed during a Cabinet meeting in Rome, are
a further step towards limiting what were known as "golden
share" powers to veto ownership changes at certain Italian
companies and will be used on a "case by case" basis, the
statement said.
Italy passed a new law in May to comply with European Union
regulations that required the government to specify the
industries the state intends to shield from takeover or sale
with specific decrees like the one issued on Friday.
($1 = 0.8124 euros)
(Reporting by Steve Scherer)