* Italy made major cuts to defence spending 2 years ago
* Italy cut F-35 fighter orders to 90 from 131
* Minister does not rule out more cuts to "large projects"
By Steve Scherer
ROME, March 12 Italy will review its military
needs and not hesitate to cut spending on unnecessary big
projects, new defence minister Roberta Pinotti said on
Wednesday, an announcement that will put the spotlight on its
order for F-35 jets.
Italy last announced major defence cuts two years ago in
response to the euro zone debt crisis, including a 30-percent
reduction in orders of Lockheed Martin Corp's
radar-evading F-35 fighter planes.
The government is now committed to buy 90 of the warplanes
for about 10 billion euros ($14 billion), but there is broad
political support for further cuts to the programme.
State-owned defence company Finmeccanica is one of
the subcontractors on the project and its Alenia unit will
assemble the planes purchased by Italy, the Netherlands and
Norway.
In her first appearance before parliament since being sworn
in last month, Pinotti did not mention the F-35 Joint Strike
Fighter, which has been dogged by technical problems. But she
did not rule out further spending cuts.
"The government will not hesitate to review, reduce or
rethink even large projects that are under way or being
considered if economic or international situations show them to
be inopportune," she said in testimony to the joint Senate and
Chamber defence committees.
Before any spending decisions were made, the minister said
she would lead a review of military needs, without saying how
long it would take.
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi presented a first round of tax
cuts on Wednesday.
Saddled with a 2-trillion-euro debt mountain and straddling
the European Union deficit limit, a windfall from defence
spending cuts would give Renzi some breathing room for future
reforms.
($1 = 0.7192 Euros)
(Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Andrew Heavens)