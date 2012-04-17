ROME, April 17 It would be an excellent result
if Italy even gets close to its target of a balanced budget in
2013, Fabrizio Saccomanni, the deputy governor of the Bank of
Italy, said on Tuesday.
Saccomanni's words are likely to reinforce the growing view
that Italy, which is mired in recession, will not meet its
deficit target next year despite more than 80 billion euros of
austerity measures adopted over the last 12 months.
"If we get near a balanced budget that would already be an
excellent result," Saccomanni told reporters after testimony in
parliament. He said that any deficit below 1 percent of gross
domestic product should be considered close to balance.
(Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni)